Interior Design Masters Fans Fail To Recognise Mary Portas After Ditching Trademark Hair For 'Incredible' New 'Do

Mary Portas has ditched her trademark hairstyle Getty/BBC

As well as being the Queen Of Shops, Mary Portas is also famous for her flame red bob.

Not any more.

Interior Design Masters viewers failed to recognise the retail guru as she made an appearance on the BBC show on Wednesday.

Mary joined regular judge Michelle Ogundehin to pass judgement on shops that the wannabe designers had given a makeover as part of their latest challenge.

However, it was Mary’s own makeover that fans couldn’t get over, as she debuted her “incredible” new, shoulder-length blonde hair.

Did not recognise Mary Portas on #interiordesignmasters! She's looking bloody fabulous 👏 — Alistair Roy (@alistairroy88) March 30, 2022

Omg Mary Portas is unrecognisable! #interiordesignmasters — Jade Eloise Norris (@jadenozzz) March 30, 2022

Mary Portas looks like a completely different person!! #InteriorDesignMasters — Candace Higgins (@Melt_With_You) March 30, 2022

I can’t get my head around that being Mary Portas. #interiordesignmasters — Michael. (@cumkinggg) March 30, 2022

Wow didn't recognise Mary Portas #interiordesignmasters — Becky Chanceux (@beckychanceux) March 30, 2022

Mary Portas looks so different!! 😱😍 pic.twitter.com/UiJmm1bbIN — Jordan Fisher (@jorfisa7x) March 30, 2022

#InteriorDesignMasters Mary Portas! Without signature red bob!



My world is SHOOKETH! — Mr Celtic | 🇪🇺🎮👽🏳️‍🌈 | 3x💉| trans ally (@zcelticboy) March 30, 2022

And the compliments kept coming, as viewers gave her new look a firm thumbs up...

Love Mary Portas’s hair on #interiordesignmasters — Leah Hardy (@LeahFHardy) March 30, 2022

Mary Portas has changed her hair and she looks incredible pic.twitter.com/BxNO44uj8c — ⭐️ Sƚαɾ ⭐️ (@StarCur1) March 30, 2022

@maryportas loving the new hair do on Interior Design Masters — Lucy Stephens💙 (@LucyStephens18) March 30, 2022

2022 Mary Portas is THRIVING. Obsessed #interiordesignmasters — Eddo (@eddo_) March 30, 2022

Wow! @maryportas looks absolutely stunning! Not seen you on the TV for a while, you have been missed #interiordesignmasters 📺 — 🐦Ⓣⓦⓔⓔⓣ Ⓣⓗⓔ Ⓣⓔⓛⓛⓨ📺🖖❓🏳️‍🌈 (@tweetthetelly) March 30, 2022

Wow how great does @maryportas look tonight #interiordesignmasters — Janine Smith (@msjaninesmith) March 30, 2022

@maryportas Lovely to have you back on TV tonight #interiordesignmasters Just brilliant and you look incredible - love your hair. You need another show of your own NOW! — Teddy (@lesterjonsen) March 30, 2022

@maryportas stopped me in my tracks tonight on Interior Design Masters #stunning 😍 — Katheryn Meider (@KatherynMeider) March 30, 2022

In an interview last year, Mary revealed that her new look – like many of us – was born during lockdown.

She told The Independent: “My hair had been bleached in the sun last summer and then the grey had started to come through and I thought, ‘I’ve got to get my stylist’ who said she could do me in the garden – and I thought, ‘All this palaver’ and it really went against the grain of this new space that I was in.”

She added: “I loved it when I had my bob but that was me then and this is me now. I’m a calmer, more grounded, more centred person who’s very clear with what they want from the world.”

Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr airs on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC One.