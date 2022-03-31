Interior Design Masters Fans Fail To Recognise Mary Portas After Ditching Trademark Hair For 'Incredible' New 'Do

As well as being the Queen Of Shops, Mary Portas is also famous for her flame red bob.
Not any more.
Interior Design Masters viewers failed to recognise the retail guru as she made an appearance on the BBC show on Wednesday.
Mary joined regular judge Michelle Ogundehin to pass judgement on shops that the wannabe designers had given a makeover as part of their latest challenge.
However, it was Mary’s own makeover that fans couldn’t get over, as she debuted her “incredible” new, shoulder-length blonde hair.
And the compliments kept coming, as viewers gave her new look a firm thumbs up...
In an interview last year, Mary revealed that her new look – like many of us – was born during lockdown.
She told The Independent: “My hair had been bleached in the sun last summer and then the grey had started to come through and I thought, ‘I’ve got to get my stylist’ who said she could do me in the garden – and I thought, ‘All this palaver’ and it really went against the grain of this new space that I was in.”
She added: “I loved it when I had my bob but that was me then and this is me now. I’m a calmer, more grounded, more centred person who’s very clear with what they want from the world.”
Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr airs on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC One.