Mastectomy To 'Masterpiece': The Portrait Series Empowering Women Post-Op

Alison McMath The MastectoME Beauty Project "When they look at their photographs, I hope it gives them strength and positivity."

Undergoing a mastectomy for breast cancer can completely change your life and the way you see yourself. It may save your life, but your body will never be the same, which can be difficult to process.

It’s for this reason that makeup artist Anya Pogodzinska and photographer Alison McMath launched their MastectoME Beauty Project, a campaign dedicated to empowering women who’ve undergone a single or double mastectomy, through styling, makeup and a beautiful dose of body art.

The pair, who are based in Manchester and Chorley, drew on their experiences in photography and the cosmetics industry to create what they call “visual masterpieces” of their participants.

They also want to create a memorable experience for every woman they work with. Participation is free and involves a personalised body art and styling session with Pogodzinska, followed by a tailored photoshoot with McMath, themed according to each woman’s story, favourite colour, and comfort levels.

The project originated in February 2022, and more than 40 women across the country, from Folkstone to Glasgow, have since signed up to participate, after it was shared on a Facebook support page called Flat Friends.

“We wanted to do this because women who have faced breast cancer and had to undergo mastectomy often struggle to connect and accept their changed body. It feels unfamiliar to them, less attractive, less feminine, less sexy,” says McMath.

“The photoshoot experience helps the women to feel beautiful and empowered. When they look at their photographs, I hope it gives them strength and positivity.”

Alison McMath Claire Lewis's MastectoME portrait

Claire Lewis is among those who have been photographed. “Life after cancer is hard,” she says. “It left me feeling conflicted… most importantly in regard to the changes in my body confidence. I had my hair, makeup and spectacular body art done in Alison’s home studio and the day was fun and celebratory.

“I think the photographs show the glorious strength, beauty and courage of women that have been through cancer. I wanted to take part and share my image to show that we are still beautiful even if we have been taken apart and then rebuilt (if we’ve chosen that option).”

The finished photographs are posted to the project’s Instagram page, along with before and after images and more details of each woman’s story.

“I think the images are inspiring to others in similar circumstances to feel beautiful about themselves and focus on the women they are, rather than forever mourning the loss of our diseased body part,” adds Claire. “I felt amazing and for a while my lopsided boobs were embraced as objects to be celebrated.”

It was seeing one of these photographs on Facebook last spring that made Debbie*, also want to pose for the pair.

“I was knee-deep in eight rounds of chemotherapy after a mastectomy the previous autumn. I had 15 cycles of radiotherapy ahead and had totally lost count of all my hospital visits, scans, tests and the never-ending treadmill of ‘cancer stuff’,” she recalls.

“One day scrolling through one of my cancer chat groups I saw a photograph that stopped me in my tracks. It was jaw-dropping, visually striking, had such depth and creativity, and the lady in it so beautiful I was blown away when I realised this incredible model had a mastectomy on display. Such empowerment, positivity, beauty, strength and vibrancy.”

Alison McMath Debbie's MastectoME portrait

Debbie knew she had to go for it. “As a mother of three young girls, a wife, a lover, a friend, a sister, I wanted to embrace and promote a project that gave cancer patients an opportunity to express their true self via colour, favourite possessions, personality and their passions, not just being defined by an illness,” she says.

“Mastectomies, chemotherapy, cancer – three words that do not radiate beauty, joy nor confidence,” she says. “They are difficult topics to deal with and it takes two very special people to tackle these subjects bringing their talents and expertise into a world of Illness that is characterised with sterile white hospital environments and turn it completely on its head to bring a riot of colour, hopefulness, confidence and fun into the lives of cancer patients.”

Pogodzinska and McMath estimate it will take roughly two years to photograph all 40 women and hope to continue their work through fundraising, launching a JustGiving page with the aim of raising £10,000 to cover the costs of materials, styling and makeup products and production. Any additional funds will be donated to breast cancer charities.

