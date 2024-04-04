Fans Of The Matrix All Have The Same Concern As Film Number 5 In The Series Is Confirmed

It has been announced that a fifth Matrix movie is in the works – but without the Wachowski sisters writing or directing.
Deadline revealed that Drew Goddard – the Oscar-nominated filmmaker who wrote The Martian and directed The Cabin In The Woods – would be writing and directing a new instalment in the iconic sci-fi franchise.
While Lana Wachowski is executive producing, neither she nor her sister Lilly will be returning in their usual creative capacity for the latest instalment in the franchise, which they co-created.
But fans of the franchise have quickly shared their scepticism at the idea of a new director taking the reins to revive the legendary franchise.
Social media users have been quick to note that the fourth film in the franchise, 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections, offered a commentary on consumption, capitalism and nostalgia – which a fifth film could be much at odds with.
“Anything that comes after it is an affirmation of her critique,” shared one X user.
“The last movie was literally about why they shouldn’t do this,” another wrote wrote. “Hollywood just never knows when to quit,” a third agreed.
Check out some more fans’ reactions below:
Jesse Ehrman, Warner Bros Motion Pictures President of Production said Drew came to the studio “with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honouring what Lana and Lilly began over 25 years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters”.
He added: “The entire team at Warner Bros Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making this new Matrix film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio.”
It’s not yet known if cast members Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne or Hugo Weaving will be returning for the fifth film in the series.
The first three Matrix films were directed and written by the Wachowskis, while the fourth was directed by Lana alone, and co-written with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.