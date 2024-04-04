Fans Of The Matrix All Have The Same Concern As Film Number 5 In The Series Is Confirmed

Keanu Reeves in 2003's The Matrix Reloaded Warner Bros/Village Roadshow Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

It has been announced that a fifth Matrix movie is in the works – but without the Wachowski sisters writing or directing.

Deadline revealed that Drew Goddard – the Oscar-nominated filmmaker who wrote The Martian and directed The Cabin In The Woods – would be writing and directing a new instalment in the iconic sci-fi franchise.

Advertisement

While Lana Wachowski is executive producing, neither she nor her sister Lilly will be returning in their usual creative capacity for the latest instalment in the franchise, which they co-created.

But fans of the franchise have quickly shared their scepticism at the idea of a new director taking the reins to revive the legendary franchise.

Director, producer and writer Lana Wachowski at the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections in 2021 Steve Jennings via Getty Images

Social media users have been quick to note that the fourth film in the franchise, 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections, offered a commentary on consumption, capitalism and nostalgia – which a fifth film could be much at odds with.

Advertisement

“Anything that comes after it is an affirmation of her critique,” shared one X user.

“The last movie was literally about why they shouldn’t do this,” another wrote wrote. “Hollywood just never knows when to quit,” a third agreed.

Check out some more fans’ reactions below:

I’m sorry but thinking anyone other than a Wachowski could direct a Matrix movie is a fundamental misunderstanding of the franchise https://t.co/ufCLExFC2H — Danielle ⛓️🗡️ (@danielleloucamp) April 3, 2024

Why in the hell would I watch a matrix movie not directed by a Wachowski https://t.co/Zg1nP4n638 — joe bro (@jbromovies) April 3, 2024

if it ain’t wachowski I will not watchskihttps://t.co/wC2AIHXMHX — Joshua Rivera (@jmrivera02) April 3, 2024

Deeply conflicted about this. Drew is a great director. But The Matrix is the Wachowskis; the Wachowskis *are* The Matrix. And the things that made The Matrix Resurrections so thrilling are the things that literally only a Wachowski would choose to do… https://t.co/gcUoVTw7qY — Ben Travis (@BenSTravis) April 3, 2024

Advertisement

Love Goddard, I think he could probably do something interesting...but after Resurrections, the films are even more an extension of the Wachowski's, their life & experiences. It's best to let it rest. Resurrections was a perfect ending. https://t.co/do4o1DUYWC — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) April 3, 2024

I’m thinking about how the Wachowskis refused to make another Matrix movie for years and Lana only agreed to direct Resurrections because Warner Bros was going to make it with or without her, so she made a movie about how capitalism destroys art by exploiting nostalgia. https://t.co/7asDtSa6eg — Shayne Mathis (@MetalShayne2000) April 3, 2024

Lana made Resurrections knowing this would happen. That entire film is about the trap of nostalgia & the futurelessness & manic consumption of late capitalism, while metatextually reckoning with its own legacy. Anything that comes after it is an affirmation of her critique. https://t.co/hB3JqXylLa — Deep Impact Crier (@deepimpactcrier) April 3, 2024

Turns out the part in The Matrix Resurrections where Neo’s boss is talking about the video game sequel and is like “Warner Bros will steamroll ahead on more Matrix with or without you, and isn’t it better the creator is involved to give it some integrity?” was sadly prescient. — John Lees (@johnlees927) April 3, 2024

This is so funny considering the 4th matrix is literally a statement about Hollywood reboot culture and needless sequels ahahahahha https://t.co/799HPdyUu1 — R🏴 (@ReissFerguson) April 3, 2024

Advertisement

It’s great to see that they’re rebooting a franchise where the whole point of the last installment was to say that there was no story left to tell. And just when we’re all ready to move on to new stories. https://t.co/BPBf8f2ZUA — gabe (@FilmOpinionitis) April 3, 2024

The Matrix is an inherently trans allegory & trans story (there’s a great book about this by @TillyBridges) so I truly hope that Drew Goddard attempts to honor that somehow but idk this news really bummed me out. Lana seemed to expect this was going to happen but damn. https://t.co/ZWul2yEmyR — Will Landman 🍥 (@WillTheLandMan) April 3, 2024

I'm purple pilled (think Matrix 5 is a bad idea but definitely going to watch it) — Stefan Mohamed (@stefmowords) April 4, 2024

The franchise should be over but Drew has… well… drawn my attention 🤭 https://t.co/4i4qiltG7K — Nolan's Successor (@AdeTheOba) April 3, 2024

Jesse Ehrman, Warner Bros Motion Pictures President of Production said Drew came to the studio “with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honouring what Lana and Lilly began over 25 years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters”.

Advertisement

He added: “The entire team at Warner Bros Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making this new Matrix film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio.”

It’s not yet known if cast members Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne or Hugo Weaving will be returning for the fifth film in the series.