On Monday (23 April) morning, a statement from the race organisers explained that Matt - who appeared on last year’s ‘Masterchef: The Professionals’ - died after collapsing during the race .

Following the sad news of Matt Campbell’s death , donations on the chef’s London Marathon fundraising page have reached over £45k.

The 29-year-old was taking part in the London Marathon in memory of his father, Martin, and raising money for Brathay Trust, a charity Martin supported for 8 years.

In the wake of Matt’s death, hundreds of people have donated money via JustGiving and, as of Monday evening, the total amount raised was £46,551.

On the page, Matt said was “honoured to run on behalf of such an amazing charity”.

“As many of you know, I lost my father Martin 18 months ago suddenly,” he wrote. “The past year & a half have been the toughest of my life but his spirit and energy live on in me.

“He always spoke to me so passionately about the event and the charity.

“He was the most inspirational man in my life and was the one who said - ‘Go on, why don’t you give it a go? I know you can do it!’

“Although he won’t be there in person, I know he will be there in spirit and I will be running for him.”

It was Matt’s second marathon this month, having completed the Manchester Marathon on 8 April in under three hours.

Brathay Trust works with young people to facilitate community projects and Matt previously ran two Brathay Windermere Marathons.