Following the sad news of Matt Campbell’s death, donations on the chef’s London Marathon fundraising page have reached over £45k.
On Monday (23 April) morning, a statement from the race organisers explained that Matt - who appeared on last year’s ‘Masterchef: The Professionals’ - died after collapsing during the race.
The 29-year-old was taking part in the London Marathon in memory of his father, Martin, and raising money for Brathay Trust, a charity Martin supported for 8 years.
In the wake of Matt’s death, hundreds of people have donated money via JustGiving and, as of Monday evening, the total amount raised was £46,551.
On the page, Matt said was “honoured to run on behalf of such an amazing charity”.
“As many of you know, I lost my father Martin 18 months ago suddenly,” he wrote. “The past year & a half have been the toughest of my life but his spirit and energy live on in me.
“He always spoke to me so passionately about the event and the charity.
“He was the most inspirational man in my life and was the one who said - ‘Go on, why don’t you give it a go? I know you can do it!’
“Although he won’t be there in person, I know he will be there in spirit and I will be running for him.”
It was Matt’s second marathon this month, having completed the Manchester Marathon on 8 April in under three hours.
Brathay Trust works with young people to facilitate community projects and Matt previously ran two Brathay Windermere Marathons.
The charity paid tribute to Matt on Monday afternoon, with a statement that read: “We are devastated by the news of the death of Matt Campbell, who was participating in the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon yesterday whilst raising funds for Brathay Trust.
“Matt and his family have been tireless in supporting the work of Brathay Trust and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this terrible time.
“Matt became involved with Brathay Trust through his father Martin, who was a key member of the team delivering the Brathay 10in10 (10 marathons in 10 days) until his untimely death in the summer of 2016.”
A number of famous faces also shared their condolences, with Matt’s fellow London Marathon runner Charlie Webster writing: “So sad to hear Matt Campbell died in the London Marathon yesterday. He was running in memory of his dad.
“So sorry for his family. What he was doing was an inspiration. I hope somehow somewhere he is with his dad. My thoughts to his loved ones.”
Food critic Jay Rayner urged his followers to donate to Matt’s JustGiving page and ‘Masterchef: The Professionals’ judge Marcus Wareing wrote: “It is with huge sadness that I received the news of Matt Campbell’s untimely death earlier today.
“He was a talented, innovative and driven chef with a bright future ahead of him. My thoughts are with his friends & family at this tragic time.”
Donate to Matt’s JustGiving page here.