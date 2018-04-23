All Sections
    23/04/2018 11:36 BST | Updated 20 minutes ago

    Matt Campbell Dead: ‘Masterchef: The Professionals’ Chef Dies After Collapsing During London Marathon, Aged 29

    RIP.

    Masterchef: The Professionals’ contestant Matt Campbell has died during Sunday’s London Marathon, it has been announced.

    The professional chef collapsed at the 22.5 mile mark and although he received immediate medical attention at the scene from race doctors, he died later at hospital.

    BBC
    Matt Campbell

    The 29-year-old, who was from the Lake District, was a well-known chef who featured in the 2017 series of ‘Masterchef: The Professionals’, inspiring viewers with his Nutritional Gastronomy movement and forward-thinking ideas.

    Ahead of Sunday’s race, he tweeted a photo of himself and fellow chef Tom Peters, who was also running, captioning it: “Let’s do this.”

    He was running for The Brathay Trust and in memory of his father, Martin, who died in the summer of 2016.

    On his JustGiving fundraising page, Matt explains that he was running in his first Manchester and London Marathons in aid of the Brathay Trust “to continue our support in my Father’s name”.

    He added: “As many of you know, I lost my father Martin 18 months ago suddenly. The past year & a half have been the toughest of my life but his spirit and energy live on in me.

    “He always spoke to me so passionately about the event and the charity.

    “He was the most inspirational man in my life and was the one who said - ‘Go on, why don’t you give it a go? I know you can do it!’

    “I am honoured to run on behalf of such an amazing charity. Although he won’t be there in person, I know he will be there in spirit and I will be running for him.”

    It was Matt’s second marathon this month, having completed the Manchester Marathon on 8 April in under three hours.

    After the Manchester event, he shared a picture of him celebrating on Instagram, which he captioned: “Amazing day @manchestermarathon perfect conditions, great support. Thank you SO much to everyone who has sponsored me, my dad and @brathaychallenges.”

    A post shared by Matt Campbell (@mattsoire) on

    Matt’s chosen charity, The Brathay Trust, inspires vulnerable young people to make positive changes in their lives.

    Since news of his death was made public, Matt’s JustGiving page has been inundated with donations. At the time of writing, it currently stands at £4,000.

    Journalist and restaurant critic Grace Dent was one of the first to pay tribute to the young chef on Instagram, writing: “Brilliant, clever, funny, talented as hell Matt. It is unfathomable.”

    A post shared by Grace Dent (@gracedent) on

    Food critic Jay Rayner also paid tribute, tweeting: “Awful news. I presented Matt with an award for outstanding achievement at last month’s Cumbria Life Food and Drink Awards. He was clever and, as my colleague @gracedent said in @obsefood only yesterday, hugely creative and innovative. My thoughts are with his family.”

    The exact cause of death will be established by later medical examination.

    You can make a donation to the Brathay Trust on Matt’s JustGiving page here.

    More to follow.

