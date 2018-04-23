The professional chef collapsed at the 22.5 mile mark and although he received immediate medical attention at the scene from race doctors, he died later at hospital.

Ahead of Sunday’s race, he tweeted a photo of himself and fellow chef Tom Peters, who was also running, captioning it: “Let’s do this.”

The 29-year-old, who was from the Lake District, was a well-known chef who featured in the 2017 series of ‘Masterchef: The Professionals’, inspiring viewers with his Nutritional Gastronomy movement and forward-thinking ideas.

He was running for The Brathay Trust and in memory of his father, Martin, who died in the summer of 2016.

On his JustGiving fundraising page, Matt explains that he was running in his first Manchester and London Marathons in aid of the Brathay Trust “to continue our support in my Father’s name”.

He added: “As many of you know, I lost my father Martin 18 months ago suddenly. The past year & a half have been the toughest of my life but his spirit and energy live on in me.

“He always spoke to me so passionately about the event and the charity.

“He was the most inspirational man in my life and was the one who said - ‘Go on, why don’t you give it a go? I know you can do it!’

“I am honoured to run on behalf of such an amazing charity. Although he won’t be there in person, I know he will be there in spirit and I will be running for him.”

It was Matt’s second marathon this month, having completed the Manchester Marathon on 8 April in under three hours.

After the Manchester event, he shared a picture of him celebrating on Instagram, which he captioned: “Amazing day @manchestermarathon perfect conditions, great support. Thank you SO much to everyone who has sponsored me, my dad and @brathaychallenges.”