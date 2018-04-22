Hero Firefighters Who Tackled The Grenfell Blaze Have Completed The London Marathon

Two crews of firefighters who tackled the Grenfell Tower blaze have finished the London Marathon in what has been confirmed as the warmest race on record.

The North Kensington red watch, which was the first crew on the scene at the fire last June, is raising funds for groups that support local people affected by the fire.

They hope to raise £50,000 for children who survived or were impacted by the tragedy so they can access crucial services like counselling, alongside lighter relief in the form of discos, dance classes, art therapy and parties.

You can donate to their cause here. The team has raised just over £41,000 so far.