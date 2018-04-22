It looks set to officially be the hottest London Marathon on record

More than 40,000 runners will take to the streets of the capital today to run what is set to be the hottest London Marathon on record.
The mercury could soar as high as 23C on Sunday for the 38th edition of the race.
Although the Met Office predicted rain in the afternoon, the morning, when runners will set off, is when temperatures are set to peak.
Runners have been advised to drop their goal-times and organisers have added more ice, water and run-through shower stations along the 26.2-mile course.
Guidance was also issued to runners planning on running in fancy dress outfits, asking them to think carefully if this was still appropriate.
Every 2-3C rise in temperature above 15C can slow a runner’s pace by as much as 20 to 30 seconds per mile.
Among this year’s runners are firefighters who tackled the Grenfell Tower blaze, a police officer stabbed in the London Bridge terror attack and members of the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust.
Sunday marks 25 years since the murder of the teenager, who was a keen runner.
Meanwhile almost 100 runners will attempt Guinness World Records – dressed variously in suits of armour, as mythical creatures, and wearing stilts and ski boots
Hundreds of police officers will be on duty to keep around 800,000 spectators and runners safe.
Competitors will start from Blackheath, south east London, running a snaking route along both sides of the Thames, finishing on The Mall near Buckingham Palace.
Last year, the event raised £61.5 million for charity, a world record for an annual one-day fundraising event, making the total raised since 1981 around £890 million, organisers said.
A record 386,050 people applied for this year’s race – almost a third more than last year and the highest number for any marathon in the world.