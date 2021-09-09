Matt Damon Runs A Secret Instagram Account And People Think They've Found It

Matt Damon, is that really you?

The Stillwater actor revealed in a lengthy interview with GQ magazine published Wednesday that he’s joined the likes of former President Barack Obama and Friends star Jennifer Aniston in operating a secret, private profile on Instagram.

And sleuths on Twitter think they’ve tracked the so-called finsta down.

The actor gave some clues in the interview.

“I have 76 followers and I’ve done 40 posts since 2013,” he told GQ correspondent Chris Heath, explaining he mainly uses the account to keep up to date with friends elsewhere in the world.