Matt Damon's Daughter Won't Watch Good Will Hunting For One Very Teenager-y Reason

Matt Damon’s daughter acts like a typical teenager when it comes to viewing ― and praising ― her famous father’s most well-known movies.

The actor revealed during an interview with CBS’s Sunday Morning that his 15-year-old, Isabella, prefers to watch her father’s greatest flops and “give him shit” over some of his career choices, rather than watch anything he was “good” in.

The revelation arose after CBS News correspondent Seth Doane asked Damon whether people still connected him with Good Will Hunting.

“Sure, yeah ― fewer and fewer,” the actor said. “You know, younger people don’t know it as much. You know, my 15-year-old refuses to see it. She doesn’t want to see any movies that I’m in that she thinks might be good.”

“She just likes to give me shit,” Damon said, as he and Doane laughed. “My daughter said, ‘Yeah, remember that movie you did, The Wall?’ I said, ‘It was called The Great Wall.’ She goes, ‘Dad there’s nothing great about that movie.’”

Damon said his daughter “keeps my feet firmly on that ground.”

How do you like them apples?