Matt Damon roasted George Clooney at the recent Kennedy Center Honors with a reference to one of his most notorious pranks.

George, a two-time Oscar winner, was celebrated at the annual Washington, D.C., event, which took place on 4 Dec and counted President Joe Biden among the distinguished attendees.

Advertisement

But Matt didn’t stand on ceremony.

Matt Damon recalls funny prankster stories about friend George Clooney as he's being honored as the last true movie star at the Kennedy Center Honors 2022. Watch! pic.twitter.com/S2iHp7LGFi — E! Australia & NZ (@EOnlineAU) December 16, 2022

“It has been said that my friend George Clooney is the last of the true movie stars,” Matt said.

“So I got to thinking about exactly what that meant. Of course, a number of past Kennedy Center honourees have certainly been movie stars in that classic sense. Actors with class and sophistication: Cary Grant, Henry Fonda, Paul Newman, Gregory Peck.”

“And then I think of George ― a man who once defecated in Richard Kind’s kitty litter box as a joke,” Matt continued.

True story. George detailed it on the Smartless podcast, saying former roommate Richard Kind’s constipated kitty began pooping prolifically after taking a laxative. George kept flushing the faeces and got inspired.

Advertisement

“After a couple of weeks, the light bulb goes on, and I realise what I must do ― which is take a shit in the cat box,” the actor said.

His room mate was amazed at the size of the stool until he figured it out, George recalled.

The Ticket To Paradise star thought it was hilarious. His friend, not so much.

“Defecation doesn’t make me laugh!” he said, according to George.

“I’m not sure it’s how I wanna be remembered,” he said of his gag to the Smartless hosts.