Lorraine Kelly Left Visibly Blushing As George Clooney Interview Takes A Rather Rude Turn

George Clooney ended up leaving Lorraine Kelly a little red-faced after a double entendre during their recent interview.

To promote his new film Ticket To Paradise, the Oscar-winning actor sat down with co-star Julia Roberts and Lorraine for an interview on the presenter’s ITV show that left her visibly blushing.

Advertisement

During the chat, the Scottish host referred to a “wee kissing scene” between the two stars, to which George responded: “That’s a strange phrase though, ‘a wee kissing scene’. I mean what time is this show on?!”

“You’ve just turned red!” he then told Lorraine, with the daytime star admitting: “I have actually gone bright red, but that’s OK. I’m being very calm and very cool.”

Lorraine Kelly interviewing Julia Roberts and George Clooney ITV

Julia then pointed out it was “hard to be like that in front of George Clooney”, who then responded: “I don’t want to get into it but I was a two-time sexiest man alive.”

Advertisement

“They must’ve stopped you being in it, because it isn’t fair!” Lorraine told him.

George then joked: “Well they had to get like pretty boy Pitt, [he] had to get in a couple of times. He runs a good campaign.”

In an attempt to get the interview back on track, the host then told the Gravity star: “You do at one point though, take your clothes off and it’s very much part of the plot… There is an incident with a dolphin.”

“Between the wee kissing and now this, she’s really giving a lot of impressions of our film!” Julia interjected with a laugh.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney at the world premiere of Ticket To Paradise Ian West via PA Wire/PA Images

Ticket To Paradise sees the former Ocean’s Eleven co-stars reuniting for what has been teased as a return to the glory days of the romantic comedy genre, in keeping with films like Runaway Bride, My Best Friend’s Wedding and One Fine Day.

Advertisement

In the film, the pair play a feuding former married couple who have to come together to try and stop their grown-up daughter marrying a man she’s just met.