Martin Lewis Pledges Almost £100K Of His Own Money To Debt Advice Charity Live On GMB

Martin Lewis pledged to donate almost £100,000 to a debt prevention charity after interviewing one of its bosses on Good Morning Britain.

During Wednesday’s edition of the ITV daytime show, Martin and Susanna Reid spoke to Saleem Shafi of Money Buddies, a Leeds-based organisation which offers free debt advice to anyone who needs it.

Advertisement

Towards the end of the interview, the money-saving expert called out the government for not doing enough to help the debt advice sector.

“There is a critical problem of debt support funding here,” he said. “We have, for obvious reasons, [huge] demand on your agency and all other other agencies. When I talk to people who run those, they are really struggling. They have funding shortages.

“Money comes from government, direct grants come from the government to many of these agencies. It’s not enough in the midst of a cost of living crisis.”

Martin Lewis and Susanna Reid in the Good Morning Britain studio ITV

Advertisement

As the segment came to a close, Susanna asked Saleem how much money would help Money Buddies in the current cost of living crisis.

“We had a meeting yesterday, and I think £975,000 would make a big difference to our charity in terms of the number of people that we could help,” he said. “I’m sure there’ll be CEOs of other charities across the UK who’ll be crying out for that kind of money too.”

“I’ll give you 10% of that,” Martin then vowed, making a note of the pledge, with Susanna adding: “I think we’ll all pitch in.”

Saleem Shafi of Money Buddies ITV

Martin agreed that “anybody else can help as well”, before commenting: “I’ve probably just broken Ofcom rules.”

Advertisement

“Well there are other debt advisor charities, there are a number,” Susanna then pointed out.

Following Martin’s vow, viewers were quick to praise his generosity on social media:

Remarkable moment on #GMB just now where host Martin Lewis just immediately pledged to donate £90,000 to a debt advice charity and you could see him then writing the note down to remind him about it. — Joey 🥐 (@JoeyKnock) September 14, 2022

Followed by ‘I’ve probably broken OfCom rules by doing that, there are other debt advice charities out there.’ — Joey 🥐 (@JoeyKnock) September 14, 2022

Correction: it was £97,000.



Morning TV is someone lots of us dip in and out of as it plays in the background. This was totally a ‘did he actually just say that?’ moment. — Joey 🥐 (@JoeyKnock) September 14, 2022

I love @MartinSLewis, he’s just the greatest. Shares his knowledge and genuinely wants to help people who struggle and, donates to a debt charity whilst live on tv 👏🏽 — Teena Antoniou (@teenaantoniou) September 14, 2022

Advertisement

What a star @MartinSLewis is! He’s on @GMB and just gave 10% - 100k to #MoneyBuddies a charity that advises and helps those in financial trouble!

His advice has always been invaluable but never more important than right now! 👏🏻👌🏻🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Luke Hodge (@HodgeLuke) September 14, 2022

What an absolute legend offering £97000,500 to money buddies charity..What a guy 👍 — Gez Marley (@MarleyGez) September 14, 2022

The charity itself also sent Martin a thank you after Saleem’s interview aired:

THANK YOU @MartinSLewis on @GMB for donating to our Charity. Your donation will make a big difference to us. It will allow us to reach more people. 98% of our clients are new clients, who never sought advice before. Your donation helps keep us going... — Money Buddies (@LeedsMoneyBuddy) September 14, 2022

Thank you @MartinSLewis @GMB for having me on Good Morning Britain, especially at these challenging and unsettling times for the nation. I am grateful for Martin's donation to @LeedsMoneyBuddy. It will make a huge difference to many, many more lives. — Saleem (@SaleemSR63) September 14, 2022

Advertisement

Although he initially rose to fame offering money-saving tips on daytime TV, Martin received a new wave of acclaim as he began offering advice during the Covid-19 pandemic and, more recently, the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Last year, it was announced that he was being awarded a CBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours List for services to broadcasting and consumer rights.