Edwina Currie Brought A Life-Sized Cut-Out Of Boris Johnson On GMB And Viewers Couldn't Believe Their Eyes

Edwina Currie brought along a bizarre guest as she made a controversial appearance on Good Morning Britain on Monday.
The former Tory MP was invited onto the ITV daytime show to discuss the energy crisis with Money Saving Expert and GMB guest host Martin Lewis, after the pair clashed on the topic on social media last week.
Martin couldn’t hide his exasperation as the interview saw Currie suggest people put tin foil behind their radiators to keep the heat in their homes and reduce energy bills.
However, as she was delivering her advice – which fell flat with many – some viewers couldn’t help but notice what was behind her... a life-sized cut-out of outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson.
The peculiar addition to her Zoom set-up lit up social media, with Rylan Clark – who previously clashed with Currie on Twitter over the partygate scandal – among those who couldn’t quite believe their eyes...
Currie, who resigned from government in 1988 over the salmonella-in-eggs controversy, has regularly voiced her support for Johnson throughout his premiership.
On Monday, it was announced that Liz Truss will succeed him as PM after the Tory party leadership race officially came to an end.
Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.