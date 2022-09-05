Edwina Currie Brought A Life-Sized Cut-Out Of Boris Johnson On GMB And Viewers Couldn't Believe Their Eyes

Edwina Currie (and her Boris Johnson cut-out) on Good Morning Britain ITV

Edwina Currie brought along a bizarre guest as she made a controversial appearance on Good Morning Britain on Monday.

The former Tory MP was invited onto the ITV daytime show to discuss the energy crisis with Money Saving Expert and GMB guest host Martin Lewis, after the pair clashed on the topic on social media last week.

Martin couldn’t hide his exasperation as the interview saw Currie suggest people put tin foil behind their radiators to keep the heat in their homes and reduce energy bills.

However, as she was delivering her advice – which fell flat with many – some viewers couldn’t help but notice what was behind her... a life-sized cut-out of outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson.

The peculiar addition to her Zoom set-up lit up social media, with Rylan Clark – who previously clashed with Currie on Twitter over the partygate scandal – among those who couldn’t quite believe their eyes...

Edwina currie is doing an interview on good morning Britain with a life size boris cutout in her kitchen…. It’s gonna be a GOOD week ❤️ — R Y L A N (@Rylan) September 5, 2022

Edwina Currie and a cutout of Boris Johnson. Please tell me I'm dreaming #GMB pic.twitter.com/Tvt21rBM2E — Abdullahi Mohamed (@abdulmohamed02) September 5, 2022

Hold up, Edwina just said her bills are high and she thinks it isn't a catastrophe. She is so out of touch. She's even got a cardboard cutout of Boris. I can't take her seriously. #GMB — YT: Theo Samuels (@theo_samuels) September 5, 2022

Edwina talking b@locks while a cardboard Boris hovers behind her 🙈🙈🙈 #GMB pic.twitter.com/TltBscjAf9 — Andrew McBride 🐝 💚 (@andrewmcb) September 5, 2022

Edwina curry has a cardboard cut out of Boris Johnson in her house. Weird — FranCfc ⭐️⭐️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇨🇦 (@chelseafran) September 5, 2022

What is the black mirror episode is this! Edwina Currie has a cardboard cut out of Boris Johnson! #BorisJohnson #ConservativeLeadershipContest pic.twitter.com/JWroHLG6aY — Chris Chandler 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 (@newswithchris) September 5, 2022

So weird. Edwina Currie appears on GMB with life-size cardboard cutout of Boris Johnson behind her. What is wrong with these people? pic.twitter.com/fm0JFYuRIK — lloydi.eh? 🇺🇦 (@lloydi) September 5, 2022

You're joking? She has a cardboard cut out of Boris? And made a point to put it in the background? #Edwina #GMB pic.twitter.com/j1IRwBAOL7 — Bridget (@BridgetBrown0) September 5, 2022

That’s… Edwina Currie on #GMB with a Boris Johnson cardboard cutout in the background 🥴 pic.twitter.com/DiYK60cuZH — Joey 🥐 (@JoeyKnock) September 5, 2022

Currie, who resigned from government in 1988 over the salmonella-in-eggs controversy, has regularly voiced her support for Johnson throughout his premiership.

On Monday, it was announced that Liz Truss will succeed him as PM after the Tory party leadership race officially came to an end.

