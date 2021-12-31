Stars included on the Queen's New Year honours list for 2022 Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Ken McKay/ITV/David Fisher/Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

The celebrities and public figures recognised on the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list for 2022 have been announced.

On New Year’s Eve, the people receiving honours were unveiled on a list dominated by Olympians and big names from the world of TV, film and music.

Among those receiving a damehood in 2022 are actors Joanna Lumley and Vanessa Redgrave.

The Absolutely Fabulous star said she was “astonished, thrilled and touched beyond words” by the news she was being made a dame, with broadcaster Trevor Phillips and film directors John Boorman and Horace Ové receiving a knighthood.

Olympic couple Laura and Jason Kenny will also receive the top honour of a damehood and knighthood, respectively, after breaking yet more records at the Tokyo Olympics over the summer.

Unsurprisingly, Olympic and Paralympic athletes have dominated the honours list for 2022 Karl Bridgeman/Getty/Paul Grover/Naoki Morita/AFLO/Shutterstock

Other sports personalities named on the list are Emma Raducanu, who will receive an MBE, while Olympians Adam Peaty and Tom Daley are being awarded OBEs.

Seven-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft and Olympic boxer Lauren Price are also set to receive honours

Spice Girls singer Mel B is being awarded an MBE for her work in raising awareness of domestic violence with the charity Women’s Aid, as is TV presenter Kate Garraway, following the success of her documentary about her husband Derek Draper’s ongoing health issues caused by Covid complications.

Diversity leader Ashley Banjo also said he was “humbled and extremely proud” to be receiving an MBE, after fronting the ITV special Britain In Black And White as part of the channel’s Black History Month programming.

Ashley Banjo and Kate Garraway Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Soap legends June Brown and William Roache – who play Dot Cotton and Ken Barlow in EastEnders and Coronation Street, respectively – are being awarded OBEs, joining campaigner Katie Piper and the Oscar and Grammy-winning songwriter Bernie Taupin, best known for his work with Sir Elton John.

The Last Leg comedian Adam Hills joked he was yet to tell his family he had been named on the list because he was “still not convinced someone isn’t playing a prank on me”.

Meanwhile, James Bond star Daniel Craig is being made a CBE, as is the franchise’s producer Barbara Broccoli.

Daniel’s final outing as 007, No Time To Die, achieved huge success in 2021, having previously faced huge delays due to the pandemic.