Matt Hancock Could Pocket Nearly £5,000 Of His MP Salary While On 'I'm A Celebrity'

Matt Hancock is heading to the jungle. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor via PA Media

Matt Hancock could be paid nearly £5,000 of his MP salary while on ‘I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here’, it has emerged.

The former health secretary has lost the Conservative whip after signing up for the reality TV show.

He has also sparked an angry backlash from Tory MPs after agreeing to fly to Australia to take part in the ITV programme.

Advertisement

An ally of Hancock said appearing on the show was “an incredible opportunity for him to engage with the 12 million Brits who tune in every single night”.

The Tory MP for West Suffolk has also pledged to donate some of his fee for going on the programme to St Nicholas Hospice in his constituency.

However, he will still be entitled to receive his MP salary of £84,144.

If he remains in the show for the full three weeks, that works out at £4,841.

Sarah Olney MP, the Lib Dem Treasury spokesperson, said: “Yet again we see a Conservative MP taking voters for granted.

“At a time when MPs should be supporting their constituents with the cost of living crisis, Matt Hancock is choosing instead to go to the jungle to feed his own ego.

Advertisement

“Matt Hancock should declare how much he is earning from appearing on the show, and forego his MP’s salary for the duration. The taxpayer should not pay him while he refuses to do his job.”

The Hancock ally said the show’s producers have agreed that he can communicate with his constituency office staff if there’s an urgent matter he needs to deal with.

They added: “There are many ways to do the job of being an MP. Whether he’s in camp for one day or three weeks, there are very few places people will be able to see a politician as they really are.

“Where better to show the human side of those who make these decisions than with the most-watched programme on TV?

“Politicians like Matt must go to where the people are - particularly those who are politically disengaged. Matt’s of the view that we must embrace popular culture.

Advertisement