Matt Hancock Pocketed £45,000 For Appearing On 'Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins'

Matt Hancock was paid £45,000 for appearing on reality TV show ‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’, it has emerged.

The former health secretary filmed the show in September and October, before flying to Australia to take part in ‘I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here’.

His payment was revealed in his latest entry in the Register of MPs’ Financial Interests.

It says he received the payment from Minnow Films for recording the survival show between September 24 and October 8.

Hancock - who was stripped of the Tory whip when his decision to go on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ was announced - was paid the fee via Shine Talent Management Limited for a total of 80 hours’ work.

The West Suffolk MP has not yet declared how much he received for appearing on ‘I’m A Celebrity’, but it has been reported that he was paid £400,000.

The former cabinet minister defied expectations to finish third on the show.

A spokesperson for Hancock has said that he “will be making a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and causes supporting dyslexia” from his’ I’m A Celebrity’ fee.

It emerged last week that Hancock had broken government rules by going on the two reality TV shows.

Lord Pickles, the chair of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), which advises on post-ministerial jobs, made the ruling in a letter to Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden.

The Tory peer said he wanted “to bring to your attention a breach of the government’s Business Appointment Rules”.

Lord Pickles said: “Mr Hancock did not seek Acoba’s advice before signing up to two television series, ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and Channel 4’s SAS Who Dares Wins.”