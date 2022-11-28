Owen Warner, Jill Scott and Matt Hancock James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

ITV has shared the voting figures for this year’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! final.

On Monday morning, ITV posted the full voting stats for the final, revealing that Jill was the clear winner of the series.

The ex-footballer scored 47.29% of the public vote during the voting window for the final three.

Runner-up Owen secured 30.99%, while third-placed Hancock had 21.72%.

After Hancock’s elimination, Jill took 57.66% of the final vote, over Owen’s 42.34%.

Speaking to hosts Ant and Dec after being crowned the winner, Jill said: “I just can’t believe it. Honestly, I think I’m going to owe my grandma a lot of money for the 12 million votes she’s done.”

She added: “We were one big team, I don’t think there should be one winner, we couldn’t have got through it without all of us.”

I’m A Celebrity is set to return to ITV in early 2023 with an All Stars version of the show.