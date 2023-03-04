Hancock Buried Rising Covid Cases Linked To 'Eat Out To Help Out', Messages Reveal

Rishi Sunak and Matt Hancock. PA News

Matt Hancock admitted keeping rising Covid cases linked to Rishi Sunak’s Eat Out to Help Out initiative “out of the news”, according to leaked messages.

The details of disagreements over Covid restrictions and the economy-boosting scheme emerged in the latest tranche of Hancock WhatsApps, published by the Daily Telegraph.

The state-backed scheme offered customers a 50% discount, up to £10, on meals and soft drinks on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays as businesses sought to recover from the pandemic.

But critics have argued the scheme could have contributed to the spread of the virus.

The latest messages show the then-health secretary’s worries about the Treasury-backed initiative, with Hancock making his concerns clear to the cabinet secretary, Simon Case, in August 2020.

He wrote: “Just want to let you know directly that we have had lots of feedback that Eat our to help out is causing problems in our jntervention [sic] areas. I’ve kept it out of the news but it’s serious.

“So please please lets not allow the economic success of the scheme to lead to its extension.”

In December that year, in a conversation with an aide, Hancock called the scheme “eat out to help the virus get about”.

The messages also show Hancock saying “we’ve told the treasury”, and that “thankfully it hasn’t bubbles (sic) up”.

Matt Hancock admits in this message to Simon Case that he helped cover up rising cases in key areas during Eat Out to Help Out. Strikes me as potentially the biggest revelation yet… pic.twitter.com/iQEQUKLkAx — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) March 3, 2023

This really does look like a story. pic.twitter.com/8RBQcLQ0Nc — Alan White (@aljwhite) March 3, 2023

The messages also show Hancock attempting to get the support of Case in challenging the stance of Sunak and others over certain pandemic-era rules, with the top civil servant – who is required to be politically neutral – complaining about “pure Conservative ideology” on the part of one senior minister.

One exchange, from June 2020, came as the government considered how to relax restrictions. The messages show that Hancock wanted cafes and restaurants to keep a register of customers’ details for NHS Test and Trace, urging that guidance would read “should” as opposed to “can”.

The latter phrasing, according to the messages, was preferred by then-business secretary Sir Alok Sharma.

“The language on customer logs has just gone from ‘should’ to ‘can’. Grateful if you can fix – we can’t reverse this at the last minute!” Hancock said.

Case replied: “Alok blocking ‘should’. Will need to fix after this meeting.”

Later, he said: “If Alok mad enough to raise it, PM will probably be clear again”.

Hancock, responding, says that the “question I can’t understand is why Alok is against controlling the virus. Strange approach”.

“Pure Conservative ideology,” Case responds.

Sunak, chancellor at the time, is also mentioned in the conversation with Case, describing him as “going bonkers about ‘should’ right now too”.

The exchanges were among more than 100,000 messages passed to the Telegraph by the journalist Isabel Oakeshott.

She was originally given the material by Hancock while they were collaborating on his memoir of his time in government during the pandemic.

Hancock has condemned the leak as a “massive betrayal” designed to support an “anti-lockdown agenda”.