Matt Smith Breaks Silence Over ‘The Crown’ Unequal Pay Revelation

Matt Smith has spoken out about the fact he was paid more than Claire Foy for ‘The Crown’, stating he supports his co-star “completely”. Last month, one of the show’s producers revealed the former ‘Doctor Who’ star was paid more than Claire, despite the fact she had the leading role, featured in more scenes than her on-screen husband and took the centre stage in promotional materials.

Netflix 'The Crown'

Danny Moloshok / Reuters Claire and Matt