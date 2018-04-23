All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    23/04/2018 15:19 BST

    Matt Smith Breaks Silence Over ‘The Crown’ Unequal Pay Revelation

    'I believe that we should be paid equally and fairly and there should be equality for all.'

    Matt Smith has spoken out about the fact he was paid more than Claire Foy for ‘The Crown’, stating he supports his co-star “completely”.

    Last month, one of the show’s producers revealed the former ‘Doctor Who’ star was paid more than Claire, despite the fact she had the leading role, featured in more scenes than her on-screen husband and took the centre stage in promotional materials.

    Netflix
    'The Crown'

    Speaking about the matter for the first time, on Sunday (22 April) night, Matt told the Hollywood Reporter: “Claire is one of my best friends, and I believe that we should be paid equally and fairly and there should be equality for all.

    “I support her completely, and I’m pleased that it was resolved and they made amends for it because that what’s needed to happen.

    “Going forward, I think we should all bear in mind that we need to strive to make this better and a more even playing field for everyone involved — but not just in our industry, in all industries.”

    While making the revelation in March, producer Suzanne Mackie said the pay gap will be rectified ahead of the next season, but this is too late for Claire, whose time on the show has already come to an end.

    Left Bank Productions and Netflix are currently in the process of recasting the entire cast, as series three will be jump forward to the mid-1970s.

    Danny Moloshok / Reuters
    Claire and Matt 

    Olivia Colman and ‘Game Of Thrones’ star Tobias Menzies will take over from Claire and Matt respectively, while Helena Bonham-Carter is lined up to play the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret.

    Addressing the matter last month, Claire said she was “not surprised” at the level of interest the pay gap news sparked.

    “I know that Matt feels the same that I do, that it’s odd to find yourself at the centre [of a story] that you didn’t particularly ask for,” she said.

    Her comments came a week after production company Left Bank Pictures issued an apology about the matter, taking full responsibility for the pay disparity.

    READ MORE:

    MORE:uktvgender pay gapThe CrownClaire FoyMatt Smith

    Conversations