Matthew McConaughey has reflected on his audition for Titanic, revealing exactly what went down when he got into the room to try out for the role of Jack.

It’s long been rumoured that in the 1990s, the actor turned down the part that eventually went to Leonardo DiCaprio, though he’s now insisted that’s not exactly how things played out.

“I went and read with Kate Winslet… they filmed it so it was like into screen test time,” he told fellow actor Rob Lowe on the podcast Literally!.

“After we left, you know, it was one of those ones where they followed me and when we got outside they were like, ‘That went great’. I mean, kind of like hugs. I really thought it was going to happen. It did not.”