Maura Higgins Already Hailed As 'Genius' Casting And 'TV Gold' After Just 1 Day In I'm A Celebrity

If you watched Maura Higgins’ initial stint on Love Island, you’ll know already she’s nothing short of a reality TV casting producer’s dream come true.
So when we found out she was joining this year’s I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!, the stakes were already pretty high in terms of living up to her reputation.
However, after just one day in the jungle, it quickly became apparent that we needn’t have worried.
During Thursday night’s highlights show, she and popstar-turned-religious-minister Reverend Richard Coles, and Maura immediately started throwing out iconic one-liners thick and fast, at a rate last seen in the Celebrity Big Brother house in January 2016.
Initially, the pair were a little taken aback to discover they’d be living in the I’m A Celebrity “junkyard”, which Maura wasted no time in repeatedly branding “shit camp”.
“Jesus Christ,” she lamented, quickly adding: “Oh, sorry, Father.”
However, she quickly changed her tune when she discovered that the “junkyard” held luxurious secrets for herself and Reverend Richard.
And when he admitted he was having a crisis of conscience, she couldn’t quite agree with him, insisting: “What? Oh don’t mind them, they’re fine! They’re fine! Live it up! They can starve in there for all I care! They can starve! I don’t care!”
And viewers seemed pretty happy to have Maura back on their screens, too:
Since leaving Love Island, Maura has presented on This Morning as a resident agony aunt, and currently fronts the Irish version of the makeup-based reality show Glow Up.
Maura also competed on the ITV reality show Cooking With The Stars and Dancing On Ice.
I’m A Celebrity continues on Friday night at 9pm on ITV1.