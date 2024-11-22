Maura Higgins Already Hailed As 'Genius' Casting And 'TV Gold' After Just 1 Day In I'm A Celebrity

Maura Higgins in the I'm A Celebrity jungle ITV/Shutterstock

If you watched Maura Higgins’ initial stint on Love Island, you’ll know already she’s nothing short of a reality TV casting producer’s dream come true.

However, after just one day in the jungle, it quickly became apparent that we needn’t have worried.

During Thursday night’s highlights show, she and popstar-turned-religious-minister Reverend Richard Coles, and Maura immediately started throwing out iconic one-liners thick and fast, at a rate last seen in the Celebrity Big Brother house in January 2016.

Reverend Richard Coles and Maura Higgins meet for the first time ITV/Shutterstock

Initially, the pair were a little taken aback to discover they’d be living in the I’m A Celebrity “junkyard”, which Maura wasted no time in repeatedly branding “shit camp”.

“Jesus Christ,” she lamented, quickly adding: “Oh, sorry, Father.”

However, she quickly changed her tune when she discovered that the “junkyard” held luxurious secrets for herself and Reverend Richard.

And when he admitted he was having a crisis of conscience, she couldn’t quite agree with him, insisting: “What? Oh don’t mind them, they’re fine! They’re fine! Live it up! They can starve in there for all I care! They can starve! I don’t care!”

This is so evil and I love it. Whoever randomly thought of sticking Maura Higgins in there with a Reverend you are a GENIUS. #ImACeleb



pic.twitter.com/OBpv2EtiqN — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) November 21, 2024

And viewers seemed pretty happy to have Maura back on their screens, too:

maura and richard being the most entertaining and they’ve been here for 5 mins #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/s8nFiVIqyX — l. (@jnkjude) November 21, 2024

Maura has been on the screen 5 minutes and she’s already brought it ‘THEY CAN STARVE FOR ALL I CARE’ 😂 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/w9UBWW8BmR — Chloe Greigღ (@GreigChloe) November 21, 2024

We've literally had five minutes of Maura and Reverend Richard Coles and already they're iconic #ImACeleb — Laura Fox (@foxmwriter) November 21, 2024

“oh jesus chris-“

“sorry father…”



oh Maura was just what we needed in this series #imaceleb #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/zhIxkiKvne — h💤 (@harrisoniscool6) November 21, 2024

i didn’t have maura and richard being an iconic duo on my bingo card for this series, but i’m so here for it #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/EUatorrNu6 — emma ✨ (@emsth0ughts) November 21, 2024

“Sorry Father.” HAHAHAHAHA adding Maura to an already 10/10 camp is ridiculously brilliant! #imaceleb — putasinghonit (@putasinghonit) November 21, 2024

not love islands maura higgins and gods reverend richard coles being the duo i never knew i needed 😭😭 they’re so funny #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/EFnpURdzRZ — chloe (@katyajcnes) November 21, 2024

Maura 😂 Iconic already 😂



‘Jesus Christ … Sorry Father’

‘We got the s***camp … 7 star camp’

‘They can starve for all I care’ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/QHEIuiKnu1 — Emily (@Emily_C_Hughes) November 21, 2024

I'm sorry this is the twist we needed maura and the rev are killing it! That was comedy gold! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/n6SvqwlOHA — ... (@Legen_dary93) November 21, 2024

Only watching now #ImACeleb putting Maura and Rev Richard together is pure genius 👏 love them ❤️

Sorry Father 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — nikky linnane (@NLinnane) November 22, 2024

Maura is just TV gold. Nice casting. #ImACeleb — Rebecca (@RumouredRebecca) November 21, 2024

MAURA HIGGINS ON IM A CELEB….WHAT A FUCKING WIN!!!!! #ImACeleb — callum bratson (@caljj00) November 20, 2024

Since leaving Love Island, Maura has presented on This Morning as a resident agony aunt, and currently fronts the Irish version of the makeup-based reality show Glow Up.

Maura also competed on the ITV reality show Cooking With The Stars and Dancing On Ice.