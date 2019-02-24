In extraordinary scenes, Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga undermined his manager Maurizio Sarri by refusing to be substituted as Chelsea were beaten in the Carabao Cup final.
With the score tied at 0-0 in the game against Manchester City, Chelsea boss Sarri wanted to replace the apparently injured goalkeeper with Willy Caballero in the closing minutes of extra time at Wembley.
But the Spaniard stayed on the field despite his number being shown on the board. Under-pressure Sarri reacted with fury as as the game ended goalless after 120 minutes.
People couldn’t believe what they were seeing ...
Chelsea eventually lost 4-3 on penalties.
Kepa redeemed himself slightly by saving a spot-kick from Leroy Sane but with Ederson denying Jorginho and David Luiz hitting a post, City claimed victory and the first leg of a potential quadruple.
But there was only one real talking point ...
Sarri later played down the incident with Kepa as a ‘misunderstanding’ and said his goalkeeper would not face any disciplinary action.
“In that situation there was a big misunderstanding caused by the radio,” he told Sky Sports.
“I understood there was a problem and we needed a change. I didn’t find out until the doctor arrived to the bench after a few minutes.
“It was a big misunderstanding. I understood the goalkeeper had cramp and for me he was unable to go to penalties but the problem was not cramp so he was able to go to penalties.”
Asked why he began to walk away down the tunnel before turning around, Sarri added: “I needed only to return to be quiet.
“I think as I say, the goalkeeper understood that I asked for a change for his physical problem. He said, ‘I haven’t got a physical problem’, so he was right I think.”
Asked if Kepa was guilty of ignoring instructions, Sarri said: “I have to talk with him but only to clarify because now I have understood very well the situation.”