In extraordinary scenes, Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga undermined his manager Maurizio Sarri by refusing to be substituted as Chelsea were beaten in the Carabao Cup final.

With the score tied at 0-0 in the game against Manchester City, Chelsea boss Sarri wanted to replace the apparently injured goalkeeper with Willy Caballero in the closing minutes of extra time at Wembley.

But the Spaniard stayed on the field despite his number being shown on the board. Under-pressure Sarri reacted with fury as as the game ended goalless after 120 minutes.