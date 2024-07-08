This Is What Ti West Had To Say About The Possibility Of A Fourth X Film

Mia Goth and Halsey in MaXXXine A24

After the first two parts of Ti West’s X saga became instant modern horror classics, film number three is now in cinemas.

Following on from X and Pearl, Mia Goth reprises her role from the first movie in MaXXXine, which was released on Friday.

While the first offering was set in rural Texas in the late 1970s, and the prequel took place in the same setting more than 60 years later, MaXXXine picks up the story of X six years on in 1980s Hollywood.

The “threequel” has been generally well-received by both fans and critics, prompting speculation about whether part four could potentially come in the future.

Director and writer Ti previously said he envisaged X as a trilogy, he hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of a fourth film later down the line.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker said that MaXXXine would “probably be the end of the Maxine era”, but teased: “I do have one idea that plays into these movies that could maybe happen. I don’t know if it’ll be next. It might be. We’ll see.”

He added: “If there’s more to be done in this X franchise, it’s certainly not what people are expecting it to be. It’s not just picking up again a few years later and whatever. It’s different in the way that Pearl was an unexpected departure. It’s another unexpected departure.”

Ti West at the French premiere of MaXXXine Julien Hekimian via Getty Images

In another interview with Variety, Ti was also asked about the future of the franchise, pointing out: “In about two weeks, I will wake up for the very first time not thinking about something related to these movies. Then, the movie is done, it’s out, and I’m off to the next thing. And if that brings me back around to X, great. But if it brings me to something else, that’s fine too. So, we’ll see.”

However, he did say: “I’m very proud of these three movies. And [MaXXXine] feels like a good place to stop, but I do have ideas of how to continue this ‘universe’, or whatever you want to call it.”

While X is available to buy and rent on several streaming platforms, Pearl is available to watch on Now. Watch the trailer for MaXXXine below: