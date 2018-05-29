Theresa May Says 'No' To Northern Ireland Abortion Reform

Theresa May is refusing to give MPs a chance to reform Northern Ireland’s strict abortion laws, amid warnings from the DUP that she needs their backing for Brexit.

The Prime Minister is under pressure from senior ministers to look again at the issue after Ireland voted overwhelmingly this weekend to end its constitutional ban on terminations.

But as a senior DUP figure said May would “regret” any move to liberalise the law, No 10 made clear on Tuesday that the Prime Minister saw abortion as a matter to be decided in Belfast and not Westminster.

May’s government has been propped up by the Democratic Unionist Party’s 10 MPs since she lost the Tory majority in the 2017 general election.

DUP chairman Lord Morrow said that there would be “consequences” if the PM caved in to demands for reform, while Northern Ireland Assembly member Jim Wells warned “there are three crucial votes on Brexit coming up and the Tories need the DUP on board to get them through”.

Asked if the Government would consider allowing MPs a Commons vote on a possible referendum in the province, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman insisted it was a ‘devolved’ issue to be decided by the Northern Ireland’s government.

“That issue would be for the people of Northern Ireland and would need to be decided by a functioning executive,” he said. “We are of the view that this is a devolved matter.”