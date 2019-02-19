May Risks Infuriating Brexiteers By Telling Cabinet 'Malthouse Compromise' Cannot Replace Brexit Backstop

Theresa May has risked infuriating Tory Brexiteers by telling her cabinet that the so-called Malthouse compromise will not replace the controversial Irish backstop in her Brexit deal.

The proposals, which seek to maintain a soft Irish border without trapping the UK in the backstop’s customs union, will instead form part of the next phase of negotiations on the future relationship, a cabinet source told HuffPost.

The revelation risks enraging Tory eurosceptics who want the prime minister to face down the EU and get the backstop removed from the Brexit deal entirely as the price for their vote.

The source said there was “positive language” at cabinet on the Malthouse compromise which suggested the plan, which relies on heavily technology to avoid a hard Irish border, is instead being looked at as a viable way of ensuring the backstop never comes into force.

But those talks will not be held until after the UK leaves the EU, suggesting May is narrowing down the options she will present to European Commission president Jean Claude Juncker in crunch talks to resolve the backstop issue on Wednesday.