Theresa May has suffered her most damaging Brexit defeat so far after the House of Lords voted to give Parliament a say over the terms of any future EU deal.

Peers voted by 335 to 244 for a cross-party amendment to the EU (Withdrawal) Bill to ensure MPs get a ‘meaningful vote’ on the outcome of the Prime Minister’s talks with Brussels.

The hefty majority of 91 was powered by 19 Tory rebels - including Michael Heseltine, David Willetts and former Chief Whip James Arbuthnot - and 68 independent crossbenchers.

The amendment, tabled by former Tory Cabinet minister Lord Hailsham, allows Parliament to decided what course of action the Government should take in the event of a rejection of a draft withdrawal agreement or if no deal was agreed.

Backed by former diplomat Lord Hannay and Labour and the Liberal Democrats, the move is aimed at preventing May from presenting MPs with a ‘take it or leave it’ Brexit deal.

The amendment states that: “Her Majesty’s Government may implement a withdrawal agreement only if Parliament has approved the withdrawal agreement and any transitional measures agreed within or alongside it by an Act of Parliament”.

A powerful alliance of heavyweight names supported the move, which provides an even tougher lock on the PM’s powers than Dominic Grieve’s amendment passed in the Commons last year.

But there were unusually heated scenes in the Upper Chamber as a Lib Dem peer compared Theresa May to Adolf Hitler, and a Brexiteer Tory attacked the Remain camp as ‘fifth column’ traitors.

It will now go before the Commons next month, setting up a major Parliamentary showdown for May.