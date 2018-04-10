Theresa May has agreed with Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron that the international community “needed to respond” following reports of a suspected chemical attack in Syria.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister spoke to the US and French presidents on Tuesday, and they agreed to “continue working closely together” to ensure those responsible were “held to account”.

The United States is looking to the UK and France for support as it finalises its response to the assault on the rebel-held town of Douma.

President Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron had already agreed to co-ordinate a “strong, joint response” after talks by telephone.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “They agreed that reports of a chemical weapons attack in Syria were utterly reprehensible and if confirmed, represented further evidence of the Assad regime’s appalling cruelty against its own people and total disregard for its legal obligations not to use these weapons.

“They agreed that the international community needed to respond to uphold the worldwide prohibition on the use of chemical weapons.

“They agreed they would continue working closely together and with international partners to ensure that those responsible were held to account.”

A White House statement said Trump and May “agreed not to allow the use of chemical weapons to continue”.

Meanwhile, the US has called for a UN Security Council vote on action against chemical attacks in Syria on Tuesday evening.

The request was made on a proposal for a new inquiry on the use of chemical weapons.