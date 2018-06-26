Our Top 5 Picks From Maya Jama's Pretty Little Thing Collaboration

It seems there is little Maya Jama can’t do. From getting her first BBC radio show this year to being the youngest person to present the MOBOs, it was about time the millennial created a clothing line .

Jama’s collaboration with Pretty Little Thing boasts 80 pieces in sizes 4-24 and it really seems to reflect Jama’s multifaceted personal style. We’ve seen her on Instagram Stories running late to work with sheet masks and tracksuit bottoms on, but we’ve also seen her getting ready for award season.

So we’ve picked out five outfits, that encapsulate the different sides to this collection, which strikes a balance between cute, casual and sexy.

The variety of co-ords in different colours, are giving us 90s Chanel and ‘Clueless’. Our favourites are the lime green three piece, (pictured below: jacket £35, crop top £25, skirt £25) and checkered double denim option (pictured above: jacket £35, skirt £25).