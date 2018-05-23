The TV presenter and Radio 1 DJ hit headlines last month when a tabloid newspaper drew attention to a post she had shared on the social-networking site at the age of 17.

Maya Jama has addressed the recent controversy surrounding a tweet she sent in 2012, admitting she was “totally wrong” to post a remark about “dark-skinned” women on Twitter.

On the day the tweet resurfaced, Maya issued an apology (which itself drew criticism) and then a longer statement, but she’s now spoken candidly about the controversy for the first time.

Appearing on the latest episode of The Receipts Podcast, Maya said: “Every time I used to see people’s old tweets come up on my timeline, I would say, ‘Wow, thank god I didn’t used to say stuff like that’.

“I genuinely did not even think for a second that I had tweets that could get brought up in the first place or that I had that state of mind, at any point. I don’t even remember the person I was at that point.

“I’m so far and changed from that, I don’t remember the person I was. It was eights years ago. I was 17 years old. I wasn’t a person of influence at all, I had 100 followers if that, and I worked in retail.

“I think, unfortunately, times were so different. In the sense that everyone was a bit ignorant, myself included. I was uneducated in the sense that I didn’t realise the impact telling jokes like that would have.”

The star also pointed out that the tweet - which read “Dark skin bitches shaving their head expecting to look like Amber Rose, when really they end up looking like Michael Jordan.” Looooooooool.” - was quoting a Kevin Hart parody account, but did not attempt to this as an excuse for her actions.