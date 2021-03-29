Maya Rudolph's Beyoncé Can't Take The Heat In 'Hot Ones' Parody On 'SNL'

It has long been established that the “hot sauce” in Beyoncé’s bag was, in fact, not a condiment but a handy baseball bat.

So perhaps Queen Bey’s taste buds have erred on the side of mild all this time, making her the perfect (fake) guest for a parody of the popular YouTube series Hot Ones, on which celebrities are interviewed over a plate of increasingly spicy chicken wings.

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Maya Rudolph revived her pitch-perfect Beyoncé impression during her hosting gig over the weekend, transporting us all to an alternate universe where the music superstar would agree to eat on camera.

“I still can’t tell if this is beneath me, but my sister Solange loves this show, so I said I’d do it,” Rudolph’s Beyoncé, dressed in a recreation of the star’s leather Grammys get-up, says before confidently munching on a hot wing.