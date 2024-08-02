Maya Rudolph Will Return To Saturday Night Live To Play Kamala Harris

Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris during the "VP Fly Debate" Cold Open on Saturday, October 10, 2020. NBC via Getty Images

Former “Saturday Night Live” castmember Maya Rudolph will return to the show to play Vice President Kamala Harris during its 50th season, according to Deadline.

Rudolph, who left “SNL” in 2007, first came back to the sketch show to play Harris in 2019. Her impersonation was so good she won an Emmy for it, leading fans to wonder if she would return this year to play the vice president as Harris runs for president against Donald Trump.

“SNL,” which comes back for its 50th season Sept. 28, often relies on former castmembers or celebrities to play political figures. Tina Fey, who left “SNL” in 2006, returned to the show in 2008 as a guest to play Gov. Sarah Palin when Palin was Sen. John McCain’s presidential running mate. Alec Baldwin played Trump starting in 2016. Larry David, a former writer for “SNL,” played presidential candidate Bernie Sanders beginning in 2016.

In October 2019, Harris told Seth Meyers on his late-night show that she grew up watching SNL.