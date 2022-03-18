McDonald's, Is That You? Russia Proposes New Copycat Chain Called Uncle Vanya's

People walk in front of the McDonald's flagship restaurant at Pushkinskaya Square, the first one of the chain opened in the USSR in 1990, in central Moscow on March 13, 2022, McDonald's last day in Russia. - via Getty Images

McDonald’s may have left Russia but it seems the golden arches didn’t as a new fast-food chain called Uncle Vanya’s could take its place, complete with almost an identical logo.

Advertisement

The famous American chain first arrived in the final months of the Soviet Union in January 31, 1990, and became a symbol of American capitalism. The day it opened, more than 30,000 people queued for a taste of fast food.

When it announced its temporary closure on March 8, it had more than 62,000 employees in Russia and 850 restaurants and was seen as a pivotal moment separating Putin from the West.

Advertisement

However, just days later it appears that the Russian parliament could now be consider replacing McDonald’s with a chain called Uncle Vanya’s.

Its logo even has the same golden arches, just turned on its side so it looks like the letter B, which stands for the letter V (for Vanya) in Cyrillic script.

Advertisement

The Russian fast-food chain that Russian parliament's speaker has proposed replace @McDonalds has filed for this trademark. Not kidding. pic.twitter.com/6GAUNnbHVm — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) March 16, 2022

An application to patent the logo was filed after a politician – Russia’s state duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin – said the country should have its own version of McDonald’s.

It’s not yet known if the brand will evolve into a restaurant, but here’s how people reacted on Twitter:

Is that a Russian McDowell’s…? 👀 https://t.co/qihlUtzln9 — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) March 16, 2022

If you want to make sure no country ever invests in yours again, this is what you do https://t.co/muy7tkTX4l — Aaron Paul Godfrey (@GodfreyForOH16) March 17, 2022

According to other reports, this is not the first trademark application which tried to lift McDonald’s world-famous logo, nor the first time a Russian company has tried to create a replica.

Uncle Vanya’s was just the beginning. Several trademark apps were filed with the Russian gov using McDonald’s name or the Golden Arches. I talked to trademark lawyer @JoshGerben, who's working w/ a Ukrainian lawyer to translate filings. https://t.co/KMP0rc5yqj @crainschicago — Ally Marotti (@AllyMarotti) March 17, 2022

Bastardising the McDonald's Golden Arches has been a widespread thing in Russia for decades. This is a popular chain of shawarma stands. pic.twitter.com/cvlUQEWu6U — Ben Symak 🇺🇦 (@Ben_Symak) March 16, 2022

And it might not just be McDonald’s facing Russian imitations soon.

Advertisement

Since the war started, companies have rallied behind Ukraine by suspending their operations in Russia.

This includes all kinds of household names including Starbucks, Ikea, Unilever, H&M, Netflix and Heineken – and there are already copycat chains set up to replace several of them.