Meg Ryan Shares Photo She Took Of Carrie Fisher Posing Under Giant Dildo

Meg Ryan and Carrie Fisher at the "Women in Hollywood" in 1999. Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Sorry to disappoint, but this post does not include a photo of a sex toy — even though it does involve a Dildo.

During Meg Ryan’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, Kimmel unearthed a photo the Sleepless in Seattle star once took of the late actor Carrie Fisher.

The black-and-white photo features Fisher, her daughter Billie Lourd and step-son Harper Simon posing under a giant sign for the town of Dildo in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

“She was a travel writer for the New York Times, and she took me to Dildo with her to take photos,” Ryan explained of her When Harry Met Sally co-star while trying not to laugh.

“We shopped a lot, we got merch,” Ryan said before describing a souvenir she purchased.

“I got a T-shirt with a big happy face and then the name of the town underneath,” Ryan.

The What Happens Later star added that the town of Dildo is near Conception Bay (which is actually a real place).

“Ironically,” Kimmel cracked.

“And Carrie in the [Times] piece said the town across the way [from Dildo] is [called] Spread Eagle,” Ryan noted.

Fisher’s 2005 travel piece on her visit to Dildo clarifies that Spread Eagle is also an actual place and not just a clever joke. While introducing her desire to visit Dildo in her piece, Fisher takes a moment to acknowledge the town’s amusing name.

“Yes, I said Dildo, the name of a fishing village in Newfoundland,” Fisher wrote. “Unusual, you say? Well, yes, I would have to agree with you, but it is by no means the only village with a strange name. It’s just across the bay from Spread Eagle.”

Fisher also added a cute bit about Lourd, who was just 13 at the time, not being a fan of her mother’s choice of music to play during their road trip to Dildo.

Apparently, Fisher decided to play A Night in Dildo, a song by the Canadian band the Arrogant Worms, on repeat.

“I admit not all of us knew all the words, but when it came to the [line], ‘So spend the night in Dildo, if you think you’ve got the time!’ we all sang out clear and loud. Well, most of us sang out pretty clear,” Fisher wrote. “O.K., mostly I sang out clear and loud, and everyone else laughed at me ― everyone but my daughter. She didn’t think I was funny that day. She would rather have been in Toronto or Vancouver. ‘Could you please keep your voice down?’ she admonished me, hunching down in her seat, gazing out the window away from me.”