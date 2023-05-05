Carrie Fisher's Daughter Billie Lourd Adds Touching Detail As Mum's Hollywood Star Is Unveiled

Billie Lourd poses with Carrie Fisher's star on Hollywood Boulevard VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd added an extra touch of sparkle at the unveiling of her late mother’s star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

On Thursday – which just happened to be “Star Wars day”, May the Fourth – Billie was joined by her mum’s co-star Mark Hamill, where she delivered a fitting speech for the occasion.

“My mum used to say you weren’t actually famous until you became a Pez dispenser. Well, people eat candy out of her neck every day,” Billie told those in attendance.

“I say you aren’t actually famous until you get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. My mum is a double-whammy — a Pez dispenser and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame now. Mama, you’ve made it.”

Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd in 2015 Variety via Getty Images

In a clip posted by Variety, Billie was also seen throwing glitter onto the newly-unveiled star.

“I brought some of my mum’s glitter,” the American Horror Story star explained. “She was glitter, she loved glitter.”

Billie Lourd throws glitter on Carrie Fisher's newly unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. https://t.co/WQh9RdWx2f pic.twitter.com/8WZK72wxpj — Variety (@Variety) May 4, 2023

Mark also gave a speech reflecting on the impact Carrie made on him both on and off set.

He said: “She played such a crucial role in my personal and professional life and both would have been far emptier without her.

“Was she a handful? Was she high-maintenance? No doubt. But everything would have been drabber and less interesting if she hadn’t been the friend that she was.”

Mark Hamill with Billie Lourd David Livingston via Getty Images

Prior to the unveiling, Billie explained that her late mother’s siblings had not been invited to the unveiling as she is now estranged from them.

