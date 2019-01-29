Megan Barton Hanson Speaks Of 'Endless Trolling' In Wake Of Wes Nelson Break-Up

Megan Barton Hanson has spoken out about the online abuse she’s received in the wake of her split from fellow Love Island star Wes Nelson. Over the weekend, Megan posted a statement parodying Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s break-up announcement, in which she revealed that she and Wes had chosen to end their relationship. Despite their break-up, Megan was seen supporting Wes in the audience of Dancing On Ice on Sunday night, but a day later, admitted that she has been struggling since the split.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Megan Barton Hanson

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “Hands down been one of the worst days of my life. I can’t thank you all enough for the support. It makes it all worthwhile (the endless trolling, negative stories, dealing with publicly breaking up, being papped having to force a smile when my whole world is crumbling). “Feels like I can’t put a foot right BUT knowing I can help motivate/inspire people even a TINY bit makes me want to continue on in the public eye. I’m determined to make 2019 a positive happy year.”

Instagram Screengrabs from Megan's Instagram

Hours prior to this, Megan had posted an update revealing she was suffering with anxiety. Megan’s break-up from Wes came in the wake of a public row between her and her ex’s Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer, who she accused of deliberately ending her own relationship for publicity, and being intentionally cold to her.

SOPA Images via Getty Images Wes and Megan at the NTAs together last week