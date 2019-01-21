Rex/Sutterstock/ITV Gemma Collins ranted at Jason Gardiner on Sunday's 'Dancing On Ice'

Ofcom said it had received 50 complaints objecting to Gemma’s “outburst” and behaviour towards the judges. However, a further 33 viewers complained about the judges’ comments towards the reality star. A spokesperson for the regulator said that it would look at the complaints before deciding whether to investigate, as is standard procedure. The pair’s furious exchange came after Jason called Gemma “lazy” in a press interview last week, in which he also said he feared she was turning the show into a “circus”.

Matt Frost/Rex/Shutterstock Gemma accused Jason of "selling stories" on her to the press

During Sunday’s episode, he then suggested Gemma’s performance on Sunday’s live show had been more “Anna Nicole Smith” than “Marilyn Monroe”, before adding: “We’re not going to see big lifts from you.” Gemma responded: “Maybe if you didn’t sell stories on me I wouldn’t have been so upset.” When Jason protested that he “didn’t need” to sell stories and that she was harming her own cause by acting like a “brat”, Gemma continued: “Move on. Boring. Next! Don’t sell stories on me. Don’t sell stories on me.” Jason has since branded Gemma’s claims he sold a story on her “salacious and libellous”. He tweeted: “For those foolish enough to believe the salacious & libellous accusations about me selling stories to @TheSun,” he wrote, along with a screengrab of the tabloid’s Bizarre showbiz column, “Read what journalist @SimonBoyle87 says as he sets the record straight!”

For those foolish enough to believe the salacious & libellous accusations about me selling stories to @TheSun, read what journalist @SimonBoyle87 says as he sets the record straight! #honestjudge #integrity #Doingmyjob pic.twitter.com/TK9XOUSQ5e — Jason Gardiner (@officialJasonG) January 21, 2019