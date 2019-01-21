ITV Piers Morgan defended Gemma Collins on 'Good Morning Britain'

Speaking on Monday’s edition of ‘GMB’, Piers said: “During the competition, trashing her the way he did, I think was completely unprofessional. “You shouldn’t be abusive to people you’ve asked to take part in your show. On Britain’s Got Talent, we had all sorts of contestants but if you invite people to take part in your show and compete, don’t go to national papers during the competition and bury them the way that he did. And then when you get challenged on it, don’t look all shell-shocked and outraged. The audience were on her side. “I admire her, already she’s doing that better than I could do.”

Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Gemma had a furious showdown with Jason Gardiner on Sunday's live show

Piers continued: “All that stuff about ‘we’re not going to see big lifts’, what he means is, you’re overweight is that he’s saying to her. “He’s body-shaming her, he’s abusing her. I don’t know her, I’ve met her a couple of times and she strikes me as an entertaining reality star, but she’s giving it everything she’s got. “I admire the attempt to try and be better than she clearly is and for Jason Gardiner to be burying her in the press in the week I think it completely wrong.” After Gemma received the lowest score of the night for her performance on Sunday, Jason suggested it had been more “Anna Nicole Smith” than “Marilyn Monroe”, before declaring she was “all over the place, hun”.

Matt Frost/Rex/Shutterstock Jason had called Gemma 'lazy' in an interview last week