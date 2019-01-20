Rex/Sutterstock/ITV Gemma Collins and Holly Willoughby

She told The Mirror: “I’ve been told on the rumour mill that Phil and Holly have been told off, but a public apology would go a long way. “I haven’t seen them yet – obviously I’ll see them at the studio, but I’d like an intervention before the show starts. We need to find the culprit responsible for giving them this false information.” She continued: “I’m not looking forward to this week at all. What has happened could really affect my voting. “It could be the last week I’m in the show because of how difficult it’s going to be to do a good performance.” She also claimed Dancing On Ice’s backstage reported Kem Cetinay had also failed to apologise to her after reading the rumours about Gemma out to a shocked Holly and Phil on ‘This Morning’. She added: “Kem was the one who delivered the information. So it would be nice to have an apology from him as well. He called this week but never said sorry.”

Rex/Sutterstock/ITV Gemma wants Holly and Phil to begin Sunday's show with a live apology to her

Gemma’s professional partner Matt Evers spoke out to insist Gemma had actually been told she could leave by a member of the production team in a “miscommunication” error, with her later attempting to build bridges with Holly and Phil. “I think they were given information that wasn’t correct and they’ve given their opinion on it. Hopefully they’ve been told [the] straight facts now, but I agree with Holly. “If I had done that I’d be saying the same, ‘god, how unprofessional.’ I only have love for Holly and Phil. Big up the Holly and Phil. There’s no beef here.” She continued: “Holly and Phil have done nothing wrong. At the end of the day, they were given some information and they gave their opinion. “They are kind of Kings and Queens of TV - they’re going to do that so there’s no bad feeling there.” Holly had previously said: “The thing is I really love Gemma, you know I’m a big fan of Gemma’s and I think she’s great on the show I do, but I think there has to be a bit of professionalism that comes into any work you do, just a bit of pride in your work.”

Rex/Sutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay Gemma also claimed she is yet to receive an apology from Kem Cetinay