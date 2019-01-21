ITV Saira Khan aired her views on the 'Dancing On Ice' row

Saira said: “I had my children there yesterday with lots of other children in the audience and then to have an outburst like that on live TV - I have to say my children were actually quite upset and a little bit distressed. “This is a family show and so I just think if you’re gonna have beef with people take it off the screen we don’t need to show our youngsters that kind of thing.” She went on to admit she didn’t agree with some of Jason’s “harsh” comments, saying: “I don’t think it’s right for a judge on that show to be talking about a contestant in such harsh terms because they have got to be impartial. “They give us the feedback on the telly we go away with it and we go away with it and we improve the next week it shouldn’t go over and beyond that.”

Matt Frost/Rex/Shutterstock Gemma and Jason clashed on Sunday night's show