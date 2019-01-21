A ‘Dancing On Ice’ representative has shot down the latest tabloid rumours about Gemma Collins’ supposed “extreme diva behaviour”.
During her short stint on ‘Dancing On Ice’, Gemma and show bosses have repeatedly tackled reports about her alleged treatment of production and crew members, with the reality star admitting that such rumours had taken their toll on her training.
On Monday, after Gemma survived another week in the competition, The Mirror ran a story suggesting her apparent “antics” had “spiralled out of control”, culminating in staff members being forced to work through their lunch.
They claimed that The GC skipped her rehearsal on Saturday afternoon, instead preferring to practise with partner Matt Evers on Sunday instead, when the team should have been at lunch.
However, a spokesperson for ‘Dancing On Ice’ has now insisted this is not the case, telling HuffPost UK: “[Gemma] hasn’t been holding up proceedings.
“There was a wardrobe delay on Sunday which meant she was moved later in the rehearsal schedule, but that had nothing to do with her, and was completely out of her control.”
Gemma made headlines during Sunday night’s live show, when she accused judge Jason Gardiner of “selling stories” about her to the press, which he immediately denied.
When Jason suggested her performance had been more “Anna Nicole Smith” than “Marilyn Monroe”, before declaring she was “all over the place, hun”, she hit back: “Can I just say something? Maybe if you didn’t sell stories on me I wouldn’t have been so upset.”
Despite dropping to the bottom of the leaderboard, Gemma sailed through to the next round of the competition, with Richard Blackwood being sent packing after a skate-off against Saira Khan.
‘Dancing On Ice’ continues on Sunday night at 6pm on ITV.