Ricky Vigil M via Getty Images Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson

On Saturday, Megan revealed she was suffering from what she described as a “kidney/bladder infection”, adding that she was determined to make “date night” with Wes despite her illness. While the two did eventually make it out, Megan was then too unwell to support him as he took to the ice for the second time on Sunday night.

Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

After the most recent live show, Wes shared a photo of himself and Megan on Instagram, writing: “Shattered now. Can’t wait to get back to Megan. She’s been so unwell today, make sure you send her a kind message.” HuffPost UK has contacted Megan’s representatives for further comment.

Instagram