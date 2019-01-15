'Dancing On Ice' Pro Vanessa Bauer Posts 'Women Empowerment' Message After Megan Barton Hanson Attack

PA Wire/PA Images Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson

While Vanessa has not directly addressed Megan’s comments – which she has since deleted from Instagram – she posted a defiant message in the site amid the controversy. Sharing a picture of her on the ice, she wrote: “Because whenever I’m on the ice everything is good again. I’m so grateful for yesterday’s voting window number. “There is nothing in the world I am more passionate about and that makes me happier than figure skating! “Last night’s number was an absolute dream. I can’t thank everybody enough for all the love and support.” Tellingly, she then added the hashtags #strongwoman #DancingOnIce and #womenempowerment.

It was reported Vanessa had broken up with boyfriend Louis Nathaniel on Sunday, although the skater did not comment on the claims prior to that night’s live episode of ‘Dancing On Ice’. After appearing in the audience to support Wes during the show, Megan posted on her Instagram story: “@Vanessabauer_skates love that you decide to announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your 1st performance with my boyfriend! “You’ve never reached out to me once or invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night, you didn’t even look me in the eye LOL. “Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted babe. @wesnelson.” A spokesperson for the show had nothing to add when contacted by HuffPost UK.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Vanessa and Wes together on the ice