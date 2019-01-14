We may only be two weeks into this year’s series of ‘Dancing On Ice’, but it’s already given us plenty of drama, thanks to contestants including Gemma “Diva Demands” Collins and Brian “Will He Make Onto The Ice?” McFadden.
Now, Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson are getting involved with the former accusing her boyfriend’s pro partner, Vanessa Bauer, of trying to grab headlines by announcing what she’s branded a “tactical breakup”.
Slating Vanessa for announcing her split from her partner on the night of Wes’ first performance on ‘Dancing On Ice’, she wrote on her Instagram Story: “@Vanessabauer_skates love that you decide to announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your 1st performance with my boyfriend!
“You’ve never reached out to me once or invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night, you didn’t even look me in the eye LOL.
“Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted babe. @wesnelson.”
However, it seems Megan had second thoughts about her comments as she has since deleted her Instagram story.
A spokesperson for the show had nothing to add when contacted by HuffPost UK.
While Megan was there to cheer Wes on during Sunday’s show, many viewers took to Twitter to claim she didn’t look too happy in the audience.
Appearing on Heart Radio on Monday, Vanessa’s fellow pro Matt Evers (who has already clashed with Megan, read about that drama here) admitted Megan looked “a little bit sour”.
“Be supportive of your boyfriend,” he urged her. “You know, he’s working his little tail off right now and he was fantastic.”