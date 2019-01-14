We may only be two weeks into this year’s series of ‘Dancing On Ice’, but it’s already given us plenty of drama, thanks to contestants including Gemma “Diva Demands” Collins and Brian “Will He Make Onto The Ice?” McFadden.

Now, Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson are getting involved with the former accusing her boyfriend’s pro partner, Vanessa Bauer, of trying to grab headlines by announcing what she’s branded a “tactical breakup”.

Slating Vanessa for announcing her split from her partner on the night of Wes’ first performance on ‘Dancing On Ice’, she wrote on her Instagram Story: “@Vanessabauer_skates love that you decide to announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your 1st performance with my boyfriend!