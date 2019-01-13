Brian McFadden might not be able to make his ‘Dancing On Ice’ debut tonight, after suffering a nasty injury during training on Saturday.
While half of this year’s contestants skated live for the first time last Sunday, the ex-Westlife star is in the group due to do so this evening.
However, ITV has confirmed that Brian’s ability to skate is currently in doubt, as he partially dislocated his shoulder and damaged his rotator cuff.
The injuries left the singer in need of medical attention and he was forced to call time on his last day of rehearsals hours early.
Medics will assesses whether he’ll be able to take to the ice at some point today.
Brian has remained quiet about the incident on social media but has previously been sharing rehearsal videos with fans:
Also due to skate in tonight’s show are ‘Loose Women’ star Saira Khan, ex-Love Islander Wes Nelson, actor Richard Blackwood, cricketer Ryan Sidebottom and ex-Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton.
One of this series’ most-talked about stars, Gemma Collins, was a hit when she took to the ice last week, winning over viewers and surprising the judges with her first efforts.