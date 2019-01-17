Megan Barton Hanson Takes On 'Dancing On Ice' Viewers, Claiming She Feels 'Attacked' By Them

The ‘Love Island’ star became the subject of conversation among some fans of the ITV skating competition after sitting in the audience to support boyfriend Wes Nelson on Sunday night, where she was seen looking less than enthralled at certain points.

Megan Barton Hanson has hit out at viewers of ‘Dancing On Ice’ , claiming she feels “attacked” by them.

Rex/Sutterstock/ITV Megan Barton Hanson didn't exactly look thrilled when she was in the audience of Sunday's 'Dancing On Ice'

After some viewers attributed this to jealousy at Megan having to watch her boyfriend skate with partner Vanessa Bauer, she has insisted her expressions were not a reaction to their performance.

Speaking to The Sun, Megan said: “I woke up Monday morning and it felt like I was being attacked. I sat there during the show and I was so happy for him and it must have been 0.2 seconds that my face was relaxed and I wasn’t smiling – and now I’m bitter and a sour ex? What the hell?

“I felt backed into a corner. I was only there to support Wes but now I’ve become the focus. We were on such a high after his amazing scores and to wake up in the morning and see that people had been saying I’ve had so much Botox I can’t even frown – I wouldn’t be frowning anyway.”

She added: “Wes is my boyfriend and I love him so much. I went to the show to support him, I didn’t realise I would be on camera or made to answer questions.”

However, Megan has made no secret of the fact she’s not the biggest fan of Wes’ partner, Vanessa.