Jake Quickenden has shared his thoughts on whether there’s a ‘Strictly’-esque “curse” for ‘Dancing On Ice’ contestants. The infamous ‘Strictly’ curse has seen many stars ending their relationships either during or shortly after their stints on the show, and while they’re not as prevalent on ‘Dancing On Ice’, there has been a fair bit of romance drama over the years. After going through his own break-up just weeks after winning last year’s series, Jake has shared his take on the matter with The Sun, telling the paper that bosses do (obviously) partner celebs with professionals they assume they’ll get on with.

HGL via Getty Images Jake and Danielle split up last year

“But most people are coupled up and nobody wants to ruin a relationship,” he added. “But you can see why it might happen, you spend a lot of time with people, dancing and stuff.” Jake insisted his split from long term partner Danielle Fogarty was “totally separate” from his involvement on ‘Dancing On Ice’. “It had nothing to do with that at all,” he said. “The ‘Strictly’ curse is only a curse if you let it.” The current series of ‘Dancing On Ice’ has already seen one split, as professional skater Vanessa Bauer has parted ways from her boyfriend, Louis Nathaniel.

Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Wes Nelson's pro partner Vanessa Bauer recently split from her boyfriend