Megan Fox Reveals Her Hilarious Britney Spears Impression

Megan Fox opened up about what she does to combat her fear of flying ― and low-key revealed her killer Britney Spears impression.

The actor, sitting down with Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show this week, explained how she grew more fearful of airplanes after flying back and forth between New York and Los Angeles.

“I was like, ’I’m kind of pushing the statistics now because I’m flying so often,” Megan said. “And that’s where the fear came from, because it’s like, yeah if you fly twice a year you’re good, but not if you’re flying like twice a week.”

And for that, pop sensation Britney Spears’ songs like Oops!...I Did It Again have helped tremendously, she said.