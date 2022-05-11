Meghan Markle Gets Name-Checked In Eurovision Entry And Who Needs A Royal Title Anyway?

You can always rely on the Eurovision Song Contest to give us plenty of surreal performances and bonkers songs, but this year’s contest features a first: a song referencing Meghan Markle.

Or Meghan’s hair, to be precise.

Serbia’s entry, In Corpore Sano (which is Latin for “healthy body”), performed by Konstrakta, opens with the line: “What could be the secret of Meghan Markle’s healthy hair?”.

Well, we all want to know, right?

The song continues to address the importance of hydration, and how under-eye circles are supposedly linked to liver distress, obviously.

“The artist is supposed to be healthy. God grant us health,” she sings in the chorus.

Ahhh, Eurovision. Never change.

Meghan Markle (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

Speaking about the lyrical reference to Meghan, Konstrakta said: “Meghan Markle isn’t that important here, but she’s representative of all those people in the media that we’re focused on.

“She hasn’t contacted me yet, but I’d like for her to hear it. This is a song about the atmosphere in which we’re living, which has put health as the highest value.”

The singer has also been quoted as saying: “Meghan is also exiled, and we support exiled people.”

