Coronation Guest Prompts Theories Meghan Markle Was There In Disguise

Meghan Markle may have missed King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday, but very wishful royal watchers still held out hope for a stealth appearance from the duchess.

So when people caught a glimpse of a man with a heavy mustache and giant glasses at Westminster Abbey, some started wondering if the Duchess of Sussex was attending the ceremony incognito.

“Megan, you’re not fooling us,” one fan tweeted. Another joked, “Someone showed up in disguise to The Coronation. Next to Andrew Lloyd Webber, no less.”

Someone showed up in disguise at The Coronation. Next to Andrew Lloyd Webber, no less. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rdG0fDB3l3 — Ms. Martin Muses (@Teresa__Martin) May 6, 2023

Though people were hoping for some hijinks, the guest in question was actually Sir Karl Jenkins, a renowned Welsh composer whose music was included in the king’s crowning.

The Sussexes’ participation in the coronation was limited, at best.

Prince Harry jetted in and out of London for the ceremony, while Meghan stayed home with their children Archie and Lilibet in California, where they were celebrating Archie’s fourth birthday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, on April 17, 2022. v

Last month, Buckingham Palace confirmed that only Harry would be attending the service.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” the palace shared in a statement.

The coronation was Prince Harry’s first encounter with the royal family since the release of his bombshell memoir, Spare, in January.

Prince William took part in a royal procession before sitting in the front row to watch his father take his oath. Harry sat two rows behind his brother and did not have an official role in the celebration.

See the best tweets below:

Well I’m all agog! Who on earth is that next to Mr Lloyd-Webber, surely it’s someone in a disguise… #Coronation pic.twitter.com/agSY6UdlBj — Larry Grayson (parody homage) (@GraysonLarry) May 6, 2023

I don't know much about the #Coronation but I do know this is obviously a disguise and 100% they're going to try and steal the crown jewels pic.twitter.com/uuchDtfi2S — Edward DeRuiter (@edwardderuiter) May 6, 2023