Patrick Adams is the the latest ‘Suits’ star to arrive in the UK ahead of Saturday’s (18 May) royal wedding. The actor - who played Meghan Markle’s on-screen husband Mike Ross - has shared two pictures on Instagram, revealing that he’s doing some sight-seeing and catching up with friends ahead of his former co-star’s nuptials:

A post shared by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on May 17, 2018 at 12:55pm PDT

A post shared by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on May 17, 2018 at 1:00pm PDT

Back when the engagement was first announced, Patrick jokingly tweeted about the news before sharing heartfelt congratulations. “Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love,” he wrote.

PA Wire/PA Images Harry and Meghan

While we doubt it’ll be allowed, we’d love to see Patrick sharing some updates on the big day itself. Other ‘Suits’ stars who are currently in the UK include Gabriel Macht and his wife Jacinda Barrett, who have shared snaps of themselves in Hyde Park and outside Buckingham Palace.

A post shared by Gabriel Macht (@iamgabrielmacht) on May 16, 2018 at 7:51am PDT

A post shared by Jacinda Barrett (@jacindabarrett) on May 15, 2018 at 2:39pm PDT

A post shared by Jacinda Barrett (@jacindabarrett) on May 13, 2018 at 2:42pm PDT

The ‘Suits’ stars won’t be the only celebs in attendance at Meghan and Prince Harry’s wedding. Meghan’s close friend Priyanka Chopra is also on the guestlist, while George and Amal Clooney are also rumoured to have secured invites.